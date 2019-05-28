A worker at a British store spun a cushion on his finger for 18 minutes and 14 seconds to break a Guinness World Record. Photo by ThoroughbredLover/Pixabay.com

May 28 (UPI) -- A worker at an England store made a cushion spin on his finger for 18 minutes and 14 seconds to break a Guinness World Record.

Dan Spencer, 33, an employee at the Morrisons store in Brighton, sat in a chair at the store and made a seat cushion twirl on his finger for a total of 18 minutes and 14 seconds while his wife, Hayley, coordinated timekeepers and took video of the attempt.

The Spencers said Dan successfully beat the previous record of 15 minutes, 7 seconds and they are submitting the evidence to Guinness for official recognition.

"I started doing it when I was about ten years old when I was watching the telly with my mum," Spencer told The Argus. "I would sit there and spin a pillow in the front room and it drove her mad."

Hayley Spencer congratulated her husband on his accomplishment, which raised money for charity Guide Dogs.

"It was really good seeing him achieve this and it made all those times I was hit in the face with a cushion worthwhile," she said.