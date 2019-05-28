May 28 (UPI) -- A Florida man received an unusual surprise in the bathroom when a ball python slithered out of his toilet and bit him on the hand.

The Coral Springs Police Department said firefighters and the Coral Springs Humane Unit responded to the apartment building Sunday after the man found the snake in his toilet about 4 a.m.

The man, who said he did not know if the snake was attempting to use the toilet to enter or exit his apartment, received a bite to the hand from the non-venomous snake, but was not seriously injured.

The ball python was taken to a reptile center.

Police said they do not yet know where the snake came from.