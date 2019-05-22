May 22 (UPI) -- Authorities in New York state said a driver was ticketed after a sharp-eyed deputy noticed the vehicle's inspection sticker was hand-drawn on construction paper.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said a driver was pulled over Monday in Amsterdam when a deputy noticed the vehicle's inspection sticker did not appear to be official.

The deputy discovered the sticker was actually made of construction paper and was hand-drawn to resemble an official New York State Safety Emission Inspection Certificate for the year 2020.

The sticker even featured a hand-drawn bar code, police said.

The driver was issued a violation for having an unregistered motor vehicle.