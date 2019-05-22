Fox rescued from basement of New Jersey construction site

May 22 (UPI) -- Police in New Jersey shared video of an animal control officer rescuing a fox cub that became stranded in the basement of a construction site.

The Princeton Police Department said Animal Control Officer Jim Ferry was summoned to the construction site when the small fox was spotted struggling in the hole that forms the basement of the planned home.

The fox apparently injured itself falling into the basement and was unable to climb out, police said.

"You never know where or when a cute little critter will show up," the department said.

Ferry removed the fox from the basement and took the small animal to get treatment for its injuries.