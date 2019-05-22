May 22 (UPI) -- A Colorado firefighter climbed into a storm drain and used his helmet to rescue a family of stranded ducklings.

South Metro Fire Rescue said a crew responded to where a mother duck was anxiously pacing around a storm drain in Littleton.

The firefighters removed the grate from the storm drain and a firefighter climbed into the hole to fill his helmet with the baby ducks.

"Confirmed -- Fire helmets can hold a maximum of 10 ducklings," South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted.

The helmet was placed on the ground, where the ducklings jumped out and rejoined their mother.