May 22 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man on a camping trip in Delaware made a stop for supplies and ended up winning $15,000 from a lottery ticket.

The 49-year-old man from Columbia, Penn., told Delaware Lottery officials he was on a camping trip just outside of Milton when he made a supply run to the Uncle Willie's store in Lewes.

The man said he bought four $5 scratch-off lottery tickets at the business.

He said he was back in his campsite before he discovered one of the tickets, a Double Sided DOLLARS Instant Game, was a $15,000 winner.

"I scratched it and I just started staring at the ticket," the winner said. "I just couldn't believe what I saw."

The camping enthusiast said he already has some ideas for his winnings.

"This was a really nice surprise at a great time. My better half and I were just looking into getting a new roof. This will really help with that," he said.