Odd News Bold badger repeatedly raids British woman's kitchen By Ben Hooper ( ) May 22 (UPI) --

A British woman whose kitchen was repeatedly trashed by an invading animal set up a camera to identify the culprit -- a badger.

Hannah Carver, 29, said she heard noises coming from her kitchen late at night and came down to find an animal had come in through her cat door and raided the trash, cabinets and freezer.

Carver said she suspected a fox was invading her home until a camera she set up to record the animal identified it as a bold badger.

She said she has badger-proofed her kitchen by putting locks on the freezer and cabinet. Carver said she spoke to neighbors with cat and dog doors, but none of them reported similar invasions.