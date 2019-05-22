May 22 (UPI) -- A Tennessee tourist captured video of some bears that taught him a lesson about remembering to roll up his car windows.

Chad Morris, owner of CMO BarberShop in Owensboro, Ky., said he and his family were unloading the car at their rental cabin in Gatlinburg when the vehicle drew some attention from a family of furry locals.

Morris captured photos and video of the mother bear and cubs climbing into the car through an open window and searching for snacks.

"They didn't hesitate, they just jumped right inside the windows," Morris told WZTV.

He said the bears, which also investigated his father's car, tore the driver's seat and left a claw print on his son's football.