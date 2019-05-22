May 22 (UPI) -- A Georgia family vacationing in Florida captured photos of an unusual scene: an alligator lounging on an inflatable gator in their rental home's pool.

David Jacobs said he and his family were staying at an Airbnb in South Miami and they first spotted an alligator taking an interest in their family dog Saturday.

Jacobs said the family was able to keep the two animals separated, but an even stranger gator encounter was in store for Sunday, when they found the alligator lounging atop an inflatable alligator floating in the home's backyard pool.

"My daughter, who's 14, was like, 'Dad, this is soooo meta,'" Jacobs told the Miami New Times.

Jacobs said his wife contacted the Airbnb's owner, who called a wildlife trapper to relocate the reptile.

"We have gators in Georgia, but they're just in areas that are not as populated, like some swamp where no one lives," Jacobs said. "But in Florida, they're just in your neighborhoods."