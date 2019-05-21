May 21 (UPI) -- The Alachua County Sheriff's Office in Florida spotted both a shark and a 5 foot, 6 inches long alligator together in the same creek.

The shark and alligator were found at Lake Forest Creek in Gainesville with deputies noting on Twitter that the creek is not shark infested.

The shark was caught elsewhere and dumped at the location with deputies checking out the underwater predator as a precautionary measure.

"The most #Florida call of the week," the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter alongside photos of the shark and alligator. "Never a dull moment."

Recently, a large 11 foot, 6 inches long alligator was spotted traveling down the street in Ocala, Fla. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission arrived onto the scene and capture the alligator before moving it to a secluded area.