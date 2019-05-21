Trending Stories

Disabled veteran lifts 1,113 pounds, 5 ounces
11-foot alligator found walking down Florida street
Oklahoma man discovers nearly 7-foot snake in his dryer vent
Michigan shoppers hold candlelight vigil for closed Kroger store
Spanish couple discovers 80,000 bees in their bedroom wall

Palestinian protests mark 71st anniversary of 'Catastrophe Day'

Latest News

Life-size whale breaks record for largest recycled plastic sculpture
Survey: Americans' confidence in job market at record high
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Rachel Dratch to star in 'Island Queen' comedy
Storm's Sue Bird out indefinitely with knee injury
F-22s intercept Russian bombers, fighters off Alaska coast
 
