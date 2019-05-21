Maryland Lottery winner to surprise wife with prize money

A Maryland man has won over $30,000 from a Racetrax ticket -- a secret he has kept from his wife. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- A man from Ellicott City, Md., plans on surprising his wife with the $30, 946 he recently won from a Racetrax lottery ticket.

The 49-year-old retailer worker is keeping his winnings a secret from his wife until he can present her with the check from the Maryland Lottery when it arrives in a few weeks.

"She can decide what we will do with it," he said about gifting his wife the money.

Racetrax is described as a computer-animated lottery game based around horse racing. The man bought his ticket from the Rolling Road BP in Woodlawn where he placed a trifecta wager on five races, selecting the 11, 10 and 12 horses and adding the bonus multiplier.

The man did not stay to watch the races take place and later saw the results his phone through the Maryland Lottery app. His horses crossed the finish line in the exact order that he placed his bets during the fifth race, earning him the prize money.

He said he enjoys playing Racetrax whenever he is out shopping with his wife in order to kill time.