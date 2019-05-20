Michigan shoppers hold candlelight vigil for closed Kroger store

May 20 (UPI) -- About 100 Michigan shoppers gathered to hold a "vigil" after the closing of a popular local supermarket chain location.

The group of devoted shoppers, including Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, came together outside the Kroger grocery story in Dearborn, Mich., after it was closed on Saturday afternoon.

Fans of the store dressed in funeral garb, waved signs and lit candles as they morned the closing of the location.

"This is a community celebration this is what community means to Kroger, the diversity, the inclusion and the respect that the community has for the years of dedication we've given to our consumers, this is a celebration of our great associates and the great customers we served every single day," Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager Rachel Hurst told Michigan news station WJBK.

A newer Kroger location across the street from the one that was closed on Saturday will remain open.

Kroger officials said that employees who were laid off due to the store's closure will be offered jobs at other area stores.