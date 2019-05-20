May 20 (UPI) -- A large, 11 foot, 6 inches long alligator was spotted traveling down a street in Ocala, Fla.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office responded to the call and monitored the alligator until the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission could arrive onto the scene and capture it.

The FWC then relocated the alligator to a secluded area.

The Sheriff's Office released photos of the alligator on Facebook Sunday alongside photos of the reptile being loaded onto a truck.

"Never a dull moment in Marion County...geez he is big!" the Sheriff's Office said.

An alligator was recently found blocking the runway at MacDill Air Force base in Tampa, Fla.