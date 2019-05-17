Manchester restaurant accidentally serves $5,000 bottle of wine

May 17 (UPI) -- A restaurant in Manchester, England accidentally served a group of three businessmen a $5,000 bottle of wine after they had ordered a bottle worth $290.

The men had ordered the cheaper bottle of Bordeaux to go along with their meal at the Hawksmoor steakhouse when a manager visiting from another store for training, picked out the wrong wine.

"To the customer who accidentally got given a bottle of Chateau le Pin Pomerol 2001, which is £4500 on our menu, last night - hope you enjoyed your evening! To the member of staff who accidentally gave it away, chin up! One-off mistakes happen and we love you anyway," the resturant tweeted on Thursday.

The restaurant also uploaded a side-by-side photo of the $290 and the $5,000 bottles of wine alongside the caption, "THEY LOOK PRETTY SIMILAR OK?!"

THEY LOOK PRETTY SIMILAR OK?! pic.twitter.com/JWFW81cbe8— Hawksmoor Manchester (@HawksmoorMCR) May 16, 2019

The restaurant was described as very busy when the incident took place on Tuesday. Will Beckett, the co-founder of Hawksmoor, said to The Telegraph that the manager would not be punished for the mistake.

"There is no point in being angry about a mistake. I have spoken to her this morning and she is mortified and I have a feeling that this is not a mistake she will make twice. These things happen," he said.

Another member of the resturant's staff realized the mistake after the customers asked for another bottle. The staff member, instead of telling the three men what had happened, steered them in the direction of another wine.