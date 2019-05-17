Trending Stories

Alligator found blocking runway at Air Force base in Florida
Massachusetts couple win their third $1 million scratch-off jackpot
Ohio high school attempts largest indoor bubble record
2,869 students play 'Baby Shark' on ukulele for Guinness record
Family finds pool-crashing neighbors were baboons

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the Cannes Film Festival

Latest News

Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus time travel in 'Old Town Road' video
Watch live: Trump to speak before National Association of Realtors
Study: Consumer sentiment this month hits 15-year high
South Korea court suspends anti-LGBT penalties against 'gay pride' students
Giants LT Nate Solder out for OTAs, mincamp after ankle surgery
 
Back to Article
/