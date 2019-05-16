Ohio high school attempts largest indoor bubble record

May 16 (UPI) -- Students at an Ohio high school worked together with a local "bubbleologist" to attempt the Guinness World Record for largest indoor bubble.

The math and physics students attempted the record Wednesday along with Dr. U R Awesome, aka Mayfield Heights resident Gary Pearlman, who holds six bubble-related records.

The students were attempting to beat the previous record of 65 cubic feet.

Pearlman said he believes the record was broken during the event, but the school is awaiting official confirmation from Guinness.