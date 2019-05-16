Alligator found blocking runway at Air Force base in Florida

May 16 (UPI) -- Personnel at an Air Force base in Florida were summoned to deal with an unusual security situation -- an alligator blocking a runway.

MacDill Air Force Base posted a photo to Facebook showing the big alligator that was blocking the fightline Tuesday morning.

"Your friendly, #TeamMacDill gator - preparing for take-off," the post said.

MacDill spokesman 2nd Lt. Brandon Hanner said the gator, which apparently wandered to the runway from a nearby body of water, was coaxed into the bucket of a front-end loader for safe transport back to the water.

The base's wildlife manager said it was the first time an alligator had been found in the runway in the five years that he's held the position.