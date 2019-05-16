May 16 (UPI) -- An elementary school in Malaysia broke a Guinness World Record when 2,869 students spent 30 minutes learning to play "Baby Shark" on the ukulele.

The school, SJKC Kuo Kuang 2 in Johor Bahru, said the students broke the record for the world's largest music lesson, surpassing the 2,480 students who learned to play the ocarina in a Japanese music lesson in 2014.

Principal Teo Boon Sai said the vast majority of the students had never picked up a ukulele before the record attempt, but they proved to be fast learners.

Guinness World Records adjudicator Brian Sobel, who was on hand to verify the record, said the class started with 2,874 students, but five participants were disqualified when they had to leave the lesson to use the restroom.