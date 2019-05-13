Numbers from dream bring lottery jackpot 13 years later

An Australian lottery winner said his lucky numbers came to him in a dream 13 years ago. Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

May 13 (UPI) -- An Australian man who scored a $700,000 lottery jackpot said his numbers came to him in a dream 13 years earlier.

The East Devonport, Tasmania, man won a total $709,842.97 from the May 8 Wednesday Lotto drawing, and the winner said his numbers came from an unusual place.

"I've been playing these numbers for 13 years. I dreamt them one night -- they appeared in my dream," the man told TattsLotto officials. "I woke up and wrote them down, and I've been playing them ever since."

"I thought one day I would see them all there. I hadn't given up on them!" he said. "They've won other prizes over the years, but this is the biggest prize so far."

"They're certainly my lucky numbers so I'll still keep playing them," he said.