May 13 (UPI) -- Beer company Natural Light is seeking a paid intern to spend the summer sipping on beer and creating social media content.

The "Natty Light Summer Intern" will be called upon to act as a brand ambassador at various summer events, create viral social media content including weekly vlogs, conduct product research and keep the brand manager apprised of the latest social media trends.

The intern, who must be at least 21 years old, should have qualifications including social media savvy, attention to detail, meme creation skills and "be outgoing, but not annoying, there is a fine line."

The qualification list also states that "confidence is a must" and "just be cool."

The company said it is accepting resumes through May 26.