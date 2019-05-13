May 13 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado shared video of the aftermath of a bear breaking into an unlocked car and destroying the inside.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the bear was able to open the unlocked door late at night and the owner found the animal closed inside the vehicle the next morning.

The video shows the interior of the car after the bruin was freed from its confines. The footage shows the inside the vehicle torn apart by the bear as it apparently searched for food and then tries to exit the vehicle.

Officials said the bear is believed to be responsible for a similar incident that happened just a few houses away from the scene. They said the incident should serve as a reminder to residents to keep their car doors locked.