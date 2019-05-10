May 10 (UPI) -- A shocked witness on a Tennessee road captured video of a small car attempting to transport more than two dozen wooden pallets piled on top of the vehicle.

The video, filmed just outside New Genesis Auto Detailing in Memphis, shows the car traveling at a slow speed to avoid jostling the pallets, which are piled more than twice the height of the vehicle.

Witnesses can be heard commenting on the dangerous attempt at pallet transportation.

It was unclear whether the vehicle made it to its destination without losing any cargo.