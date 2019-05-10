Trending Stories

Canadian woman finds venomous scorpion three weeks after Cuba trip
Doctor finds spider building a nest inside man's ear
Company's new chicken nugget flavored ice cream proves controversial
Bobcat perches atop electrical pole next to Florida highway
Pigeon triggers speed camera in Germany, goes viral

Photo Gallery

 
Christians observe Good Friday in Jerusalem

Latest News

Flu hospitalization rate rises slightly as overall flu activity fades
Illinois parents plead not guilty in death of 5-year-old
Army researchers improve battery safety with new cathode chemistry
Legitimate opioid prescriptions increase risk for drug users who doctor shop
Dog serving as school resource officer makes the yearbook
 
Back to Article
/