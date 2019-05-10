May 10 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man captured video when he was confronted with an unusual scene in his front yard -- two black bears fighting.

Corey Bale of Frankford Township, in Sussex County, said a neighbor told him a bear had been spotted behind his home, where his son plays, and while he was investigating he heard sounds coming from the front yard.

"When I went out to look, I actually heard the bears' jaws hitting together as they were fighting and growling at each other," Bale told NJ.com.

Bale said he suspects the bear spotted behind his home might have been a female, prompting to two males to fight for her attention.

He said bears have been spotted near his home before, but two of them fighting in the neighborhood is highly unusual.