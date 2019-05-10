Fortune cookie's advice earns woman $50,000 lottery jackpot

A Missouri woman said she followed the advice of a fortune cookie that told her to "gamble" and ended up winning $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman said some advice from a fortune cookie that told her to "gamble" led her to a $50,000 lottery jackpot.

Fonda Smith-Davis of Lee's Summit told Missouri Lottery officials she was out to dinner with her son when her fortune cookie message inspired her to try a lottery ticket.

"I don't typically play, but the fortune cookie said, 'Gamble, win big.' So I thought, 'OK,'" Smith-Davis said.

The mother said she did some research on the state lottery's website and decided to try four scratch-off games, including a $5 Gold Rush ticket.

The Gold Rush game, the last one she scratched off, was a $50,000 winner.

"I scratched them at home, and the last ticket was the $50,000 winner," Smith-Davis said. "My son screamed so loud!"

Smith-Davis said she plans to use her winnings to make a down payment on a house.