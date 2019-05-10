Dog serving as school resource officer makes the yearbook

May 10 (UPI) -- A police dog that joined the security team at an Arkansas high school was awarded a high honor -- a photo in the yearbook with the rest of the faculty.

The Bryant Police Department posted a photo to Facebook showing a page from Bryant High School's yearbook.

The page features photos of the faculty and staff -- among them, K9 School Resource Officer Mya Tarvin.

"So it looks like one of Bryant PD's finest School Resource Officer's made the Hornet Yearbook this year. Good job Mya, you are representing the PD with pride.....Hornet Pride!!!" the post said.