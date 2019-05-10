May 10 (UPI) -- A London-based company posted a job opening seeking someone who wants to get paid to test some unusual products -- luxury yachts.

HushHush, a London-based luxury store and concierge service, said it is seeking someone whose job it would be to ensure the luxury yachts listed on the e-commerce site meet high standards.

"It will be on a pro-rata, self employed basis, so we'll need you to be flexible with when we need you," the listing states.

Each yacht review involves spending a week on the boat to evaluate "every plug socket, door, bed, shower, tap -- everything to make sure that the yacht is up to our standards."

The job pays $1,300 per yacht review, and candidates could potentially inspect up to 50 yachts per year and collect up to $65,000.

The listing states no previous yacht experience is required.