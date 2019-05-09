Surfers rescue struggling deer at New Jersey beach

May 9 (UPI) -- A deer that apparently overestimated its own swimming abilities was rescued from the waves at a New Jersey beach by some concerned surfers.

Drew Inman, 26, said he was sitting on the Belmar beach with his girlfriend Tuesday when they saw the deer run across the beach and sprint into the water.

"Before we could process what was going on the deer had [swum] nearly 25 yards out from the shore," Inman told the Asbury Park Press.

The deer began to struggle in the waves and Inman said he tried to help, but the water was too cold and the deer was carried further away by another wave.

A group of nearby surfers wearing wetsuits were able to venture out further and Inman filmed as they worked to bring the animal back to shore.

He said the deer was chased away from the beach after initially appearing to attempt to go back into the water in a confused state.