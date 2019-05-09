Maryland man wins second $50,000 lottery jackpot in three years

A Maryland man credited his strategy with earning him a second $50,000 prize in the space of three years. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- A Maryland man credited his knack for picking winning numbers with earning him his second $50,000 lottery jackpot in just three years.

The 54-year-old Baltimore County man told Maryland Lottery officials he picks his own random strings of numbers to play the Bonus Match 5 game, and one such set of numbers earned him a $50,000 prize from the May 2 drawing.

The winner previously collected the same amount from a Bonus Match 5 drawing in 2016.

The man credited his win to his talent for choosing numbers and his playing strategy.

"If I don't play, I know I can't win. But if I find that I'm not winning, I take a break, wait and try again later," he said.

The man said he plans to use some of his winnings on remodeling projects at the family home he bought with his previous jackpot.