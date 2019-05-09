May 9 (UPI) -- An Irish ice cream company is causing a stir online with the debut of its unusual new flavor: chicken nugget.

XXI ICE, based in Dundalk, unveiled its latest creation, chicken nugget flavored ice cream.

The company released a video showing how the ice cream is made, which actual chunks of McDonald's Chicken McNuggets broken up into the vanilla ice cream and more chicken nuggets on top as a garnish.

The company previously made viral waves when it released a Tayto cheese and onion ice cream flavor ahead of St. Patrick's Day.