Bobcat perches atop electrical pole next to Florida highway

May 9 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials were summoned to an electrical pole next to a Florida highway when a bobcat climbed up and perched on the top.

A Florida Department of Transportation camera captured the bobcat keeping watch over Interstate 75 in Collier County from its position high up on the pole Thursday.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said officers were on their way to investigate whether the feline needs help getting back down to the ground.

The animal was initially thought to be a Florida panther, but experts later identified it as a bobcat.