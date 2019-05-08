May 8 (UPI) -- A mother and daughter who found a message in a bottle on a Michigan beach said the letters inside were written by a high school class 20 years ago.

Amy Gasaway said she and her daughter, Amanda Butler, were walking on a Lake Michigan beach near Fennville when they spotted the Pepsi bottle with an unusual yellow cap and a message on it: "Open me."

The pair opened the bottle and discovered three letters inside -- one from a teacher at Cascade High School in Hendricks County, Ind., and two from students.

The letters bore a date that Gasaway described as ominous: Sept. 10, 2001.

"I'm sure they had no clue whatsoever how the world was about to change in front of them," Gasaway told WXMI-TV.

Gasaway said she and Butler are hoping to get into contact with the teacher and the former students to find out what their lives have been like since writing the letters.

"We're also curious at how many of them came back from their project, you know? Is this maybe one of the last few out there?" Gasaway told WRTV. "Were there ever any found, you know? We do have a couple questions for them."