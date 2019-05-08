A Maryland woman won two jackpots in one week playing the Maryland Lottery's Racetrax game. Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

May 8 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman is feeling especially lucky after she collected a pair of lottery jackpots in the space of a single week.

The 53-year-old woman told Maryland Lottery officials she decided to place a Superfecta bet with the Bonus multiplier in the virtual horse racing game Racetrax and ended up winning a $10,000 prize.

The woman played the same game a few days later at the Express Mart in Bowie and decided to play a few more rounds of her lucky game.

"I played five more races, but was not even watching when my horses came in," she said. "I heard someone say the numbers 11, 12 and 5 and I looked up and saw I won."

The woman's Trifecta Wheel bet with a 4X Bonus scored her a $28,180 prize.

"I took a picture of the ticket to show my best friend and decided to tell my husband and son later," the woman said of winning her second jackpot in a week.

The winner said she is planning to put her winnings toward a new car and making home repairs.