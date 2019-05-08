May 8 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma resident's doorbell camera captured the moment a visiting friend approached the front door and was bitten on the face by a snake.

The video, recorded by Rodney Copeland's doorbell camera in Lawton and posted to Facebook by his son, shows Jerel Heywood approaching the front door Sunday when a snake wrapped around a porch light suddenly strikes the visitor in the face.

Copeland took Heywood to the emergency room, where doctors treated the wound and determined the snake was not venomous.

"No stitches, thankfully, but they cleaned me up pretty good," Heywood told CNN. "I am on antibiotics."

The snake was killed by a hammer-wielding neighbor, Copeland said.