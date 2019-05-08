May 8 (UPI) -- A South Dakota zoo said a bear briefly escaped from its enclosure but never left the containment area and there was no danger to the public.

The Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls said a "Code 1" was called Tuesday, meaning "an animal is not where it is expected to be," when a young brown bear named Juneau was found to be outside the area where she was supposed to remain.

Zoo president Elizabeth A. Whealy said the bear never left the containment area and was tranquilized without ever entering public spaces.

Employees ushered guests to indoor areas, where they were kept for about an hour as a precaution.