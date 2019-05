May 7 (UPI) -- A Texas driver was pulled over after being spotted walking a dog in an unusual way -- through the window of a moving car.

Reilly Campbell said she was at her father's office in Austin when she spotted the driver moving at a slow speed down the road while holding onto the leash of a dog walking alongside the car.

"So illegal!" Campbell can be heard saying in the footage.

Campbell said the driver was pulled over by police just after she stopped filming.