Rainy delay while driving leads to $20,000 lottery prize

May 7 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said she owes her $20,000 lottery jackpot to the fact that she has to pull off the road during heavy rains.

The 50-year-old Landover woman told Maryland Lottery officials she was driving in Landover Hills when heavy rains made it unsafe to continue on the road.

The woman pulled into Crestview Wine & Spirits to wait out the storm, and whole there she bought a $20,000,000 Cash Payout scratch-off ticket that turned out to not be a winner.

The player said she had a "gut" feeling that led her to buy a second ticket, which turned out to be a $20,000 winner.

The woman said she is planning to use her winnings to make Mother's Day extra special for the moms in her family.