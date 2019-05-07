May 7 (UPI) -- Authorities in the Los Angeles area are investigating a video showing freeway traffic being blocked by drivers doing burnouts and other dangerous stunts.

The video shows the 118 Freeway near Porter Ranch being brought to a standstill by a small group of drivers doing burnouts in the middle of the roadway.

Police said the drivers of the vehicles performing the stunts have not been identified.

A video captured in February on Interstate 24, near Antioch, Tenn., shows a similar traffic jam being caused by a driver doing donuts in the middle of the roadway. Witnesses said other drivers at the scene appeared to be helping the stunt driver by blocking traffic.