May 7 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado said a bobcat was lucky to escape with its life when it became entangled in a soccer net.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said a local man in the Golden Hills area of Colorado Springs spotted the wild feline caught in a soccer net near his home Monday morning.

"This bobcat was lucky. It escaped with its life. Others injure themselves or die frantically trying to escape," the agency tweeted.

Officials said the man called CPW, but the bobcat was able to claw its way to freedom before officers arrived.

"Here's why we ask you to take down sports nets when not in use," the tweet said.