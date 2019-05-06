Ohio bar's menstruation-themed cocktail proves controversial

May 6 (UPI) -- An Ohio bar said its controversial menstruation-themed cocktail -- which comes complete with a tampon applicator -- is designed to raise awareness about women's health issues.

The bar, Yuzo in Lakewood, sparked controversy last week when its Facebook page unveiled the "Even Can't Literally," a blood-colored berry margarita with a tampon applicator as garnish.

Some commenters criticized the drink as mocking women, but bartender Sarah Krueger said she created the cocktail as a means of raising women's health awareness. She said one dollar from every purchase of the drink goes to the Domestic Violence and Child Advocacy Center in Cleveland.

"We also decided if someone doesn't want the actual tampon in their drink, they can donate that tampon as well. They can get the drink and say 'donate the tampon, we just want the drink' and we'll still donate the dollar to the woman's shelter," she told WJW-TV.

Yuzu's owner Dave Bumba said he wasn't worried about the backlash.

"I agree there is controversy, but at the same time I think it's great they have found a way to get people talking about some of the needs. So this is a small way to bring awareness to real good causes that we are behind," he said.