Man wins $1 million lottery jackpot 15 years after $10,000 win

A Missouri man entered his non-winning scratch-off tickets in a second chance drawing and won $1 million -- his second lottery jackpot in 15 years. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- A Missouri man who won a $10,000 lottery jackpot 15 years ago had luck visit a second time when he scored a $1 million prize.

Anthony Durand of Kansas City entered his non-winning $300 Million Cash Explosion scratch-off tickets into an April 25 second-chance drawing and ended up as the grand prize winner, the Missouri Lottery said.

The winner, who collected a $10,000 prize from a Missouri Lottery Bingo scratch-off ticket 15 years ago, said he didn't realize he had won the second chance drawing until he received a claim form in the mail.

"I didn't even remember the day they were going to pick the winner," he said. "It wasn't something I was checking every day."

Durand said he only occasionally buys the $30 scratch-off games.

"I play them all," Durand said. "Every now and then, I'll buy a $30 ticket. I like the $3 Bingo tickets the best -- but I play them all, really."