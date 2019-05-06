Bear runs off with Ohio family's outdoor trash can

May 6 (UPI) -- An Ohio family's home security camera captured the moment a black bear ran off with their outdoor trash can.

The Garot family shared security camera footage showing the bear approaching two trash cans outside their Ashtabula County home.

The bear's attention is initially focused on the wheeled bin and the animal manages to tip it over, but is unable to open it.

The bruin then turns to the trash can next to it and uses its mouth to grab onto it. The animal then sprints away from the home, taking the trash can with it.

The Garots told WJW-TV the incident was "kind of cute but also kind of serious."