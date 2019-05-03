Teens praying for help rescued by boat called 'The Amen'

May 3 (UPI) -- A pair of Florida teens who were swept out to sea by a strong current said they were praying for help when their rescue came in the form of a boat called "The Amen."

Tyler Smith and Heather Brown, both 17, said they decided to go swimming in Vilano Beach for senior skip day, but a strong current left them stranded about 2 miles off the coastline for about two hours.

The pair said they started to pray for help.

"While I was laying on my back, the best I could, floating, I just called out, 'God, please don't let this be the end. I still want to see my family ... send someone to save us,'" Smith told ABC News.

Crew members on a boat sailing from South Florida to New Jersey heard the teens' calls for help and headed toward the voices.

The teens said they were shocked when they saw the name of the vessel: "The Amen."

"The first words that came out of my mouth were, 'God is real,'" Brown told WJAX-TV.

The crew took the teens, who were exhausted but not injured, back to shore.

"There's no other reason, no other explanation in the world, other than God," Smith said.