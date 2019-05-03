Maryland woman's dream-inspired lottery numbers pay off after 24 years

A Maryland woman won $101,600 using a series of lottery numbers that came to her in a dream more than two decades ago. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who claimed a $101,600 lottery jackpot said she used her lucky numbers, which came to her in a dream.

The 64-year-old Baltimore woman told Maryland Lottery officials she started using combinations of the numbers 4-8-11-21-27 to play the lottery about 24 years ago after she dreamed that a man came to her and gave her the lucky digits.

The lottery player purchased a ticket bearing those numbers for the May 2 Bonus Match 5 drawing, and she later bought a second identical ticket after forgetting she already had one for the drawing.

Each combination of the numbers earned her a $50,000 prize, and partial matches for other tickets she purchased brought her total to $101,600.

A third $50,000 winning ticket from the same drawing has yet to be claimed, lottery officials said.