High school senior accepted to 116 colleges, offered $3.7 million in scholarships

May 3 (UPI) -- A New Orleans high school senior has some big decisions ahead of her after being accepted to 116 colleges and universities.

Antoinette Love, 18, a senior at the International High School of New Orleans, said she has received acceptance letters from 116 higher education institutions and is still waiting to hear back from 11 other schools.

Love, who is planning to major in elementary education, has also been offered $3.7 million in scholarship money.

"I started applying in September, and just kept applying and applying until my tiny mailbox at home was suddenly overflowing with letter after letter and dozens of scholarship offers," Love told The Advocate.

Love has maintained a 3.5 GPA, has been duel-enrolled at Delgado Community College for two semesters, and was inducted into the National Senior Beta Club, the National Honor Society, the National English Honor Society and Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society.

"This really is a dream come true," she said. "All my hours of studying, writing and classes have paid off in the best possible way, and I can't wait to move forward and start my college education."