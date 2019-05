A bear enjoys a soak in the hot tub on the back porch of a rental cabin in Gatlinburg, Tenn. Photo courtesy of Hannah Elizabeth Strickland

May 3 (UPI) -- A tourist at a cabin in Tennessee captured photos of an unusual fellow visitor -- a black bear relaxing in the rental's hot tub.

Hannah Elizabeth Strickland captured photos Friday morning of three bears wandering around the rental property in Gatlinburg.

The photos show one of the bears settling into the hot tub on the cabin's back porch for a relaxing soak.

The three bears eventually wandered off on their own.