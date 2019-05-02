May 2 (UPI) -- A North Carolina museum said a 4-foot-long ant farm now on display has been officially dubbed the world's largest by Guinness World Records.

Discovery Place Science in Charlotte unveiled the ant farm, which is 4 feet long, 3 feet tall and 3 inches wide, for its annual Arthropod Day.

The museum said the ant farm, built by Terminix Service, was certified by Guinness World Records as the world's largest ant farm.

"As a leader in pest management, we want to help people learn about insects and how they impact the world around us," Kevin Hathorne, technical director for Terminix Service, said ahead of the unveiling. "We're delighted to partner with Discovery Place on what promises to deliver a memorable experience for visitors of all ages."

The ant farm will be on display through May 11.