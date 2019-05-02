Reptile rescuers retrieve slithering snake from bank bathroom

May 2 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers were called to a bank in India where employees reported a snake somehow ended up in the office bathroom.

The Union Bank of India branch in the Kandivli East area of Mumbai summoned personnel from the Spreading Awareness on Reptiles & Rehabilitation Program, or SARRP, when the 3-foot snake was spotted slithering across the floor in the office restroom Tuesday morning.

The snake, identified as a non-venomous common sand boa, was captured by a SARRP rescuer and released back into the wild.

The rescue charity and bank staff said the origins of the snake were a mystery. They said the restroom windows were firmly shut and officials could not identify any gaps large enough for the snake to pass through.