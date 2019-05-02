Trending Stories

World's longest strawberry cake baked in Italy
Squirrel takes a ride on the subway in Boston
MIT dome transformed into Captain America shield
Bear makes early morning visit to New York state college
California library book returned 45 years late

Photo Gallery

 
Christians observe Good Friday in Jerusalem

Latest News

Liam Hemsworth recalls losing Thor role to brother Chris Hemsworth
Pilots safely eject from Air Force T-6 trainer before crash
Maryland Dems elect first black, female house speaker
Rangers find three-eyed snake in Australia's Northern Territory
'Big Little Lies': Alexander Skarsgard says Season 2 is 'fantastic'
 
Back to Article
/