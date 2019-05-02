May 2 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania barbershop is aiming to teach confidence to kids by offering them $3 to read aloud while getting their hair cut.

The City Cuts Barbershop in Kutztown announced the "Books by Kids" program, which offers young customers $3 to read a book to their barber while getting their hair cut.

Owner Jonathan Escueta said the idea behind the program is to build kids' confidence by giving them experience with public speaking.

He said the program was inspired by research indicating that a high percentage of adults fear public speaking.