An Idaho man said stopping to give a few dollars to a homeless man earned him the good karma to win a $200,000 lottery jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Idaho Lottery

May 2 (UPI) -- An Idaho man credited an act of kindness with earning him the good karma that led to a $200,000 lottery jackpot.

Brandon Sedin, of Boise, told Idaho Lottery officials he was shopping in the Boise Towne Square area Monday evening when he paused to give a few dollars to a homeless man.

Sedin said he followed up his act of kindness with a visit to the Jacksons store, where he bought a few lottery tickets.

"I don't play that often, but I just felt I should pick some up," Sedin said.

One of the tickets, a Juggernaut Jackpot scratch-off game, turned out to be a $200,000 winner.

"Wow, talk about karma!" Sedin said.

Sedin said he plans to save and invest his winnings.